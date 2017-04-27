Egyptian Theatre Hollywood Renovation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live at the Egyptian Theatre Hollywood, an historic landmark which has undergone a half-million dollar restoration and upgrade.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association awarded a $500,000 grant last year to fund maintenance and essential technical upgrades.

The scope of the HFPA-funded renovation includes repair from water damage to the main roof and the portico ceiling and walls on the building’s exterior. Inside, water damage to various areas of the ceiling and side walls will be structurally repaired and then restored by historic restoration specialists.

For more information and to learn about movies and tours at the historic theatre, take a look at the website.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.