Fatal Crash on 101 Freeway in Encino Prompts Hourslong Closure of Westbound Lanes

A fatal collision between a motorcycle and at least one other vehicle prompted officials to shutdown the westbound lanes of the 101 Freeway in Encino Thursday morning.

The crash was reported about 12:45 a.m. near Hayvenhurst Avenue, California Highway Patrol Officer Nicholsen said.

Emergency crews arrived to find a total of three patients, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman.

One person, who has not been identified, died at the scene, Bastman said.

A second person was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition. A third patient was evaluated and released, Bastman said.

A SigAlert was issued just after 1 a.m. for the closure of the westbound lanes.

One lane of the freeway was reopened at about 4:45 a.m., Nicholsen said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.