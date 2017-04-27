BREAKING: Father Sought in Alleged Abduction of Son, 10, in Mission Viejo

Father Sought in Alleged Abduction of Son, 10, in Mission Viejo

Posted 4:46 AM, April 27, 2017, by and , Updated at 05:01AM, April 27, 2017

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout Thursday for a father who allegedly abducted his 10-year-old son in the Mission Viejo and may be headed to Mexico.

Jaime Zepeda is seen in an image provided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Jaime Carmona Zepeda, 33, was supposed to return his son, Jaime Huerta, to his estranged wife at about 7 p.m. Wednesday per the conditions of a restraining order, but never showed up, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Huerta was last seen at Linda Vista Elementary School in Mission Viejo at about 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities said Zepeda also violated the restraining order on Tuesday when he was allegedly following his estranged wife in Laguna Hills.

Zepeda was described as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet three inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe Zepeda is traveling in either a gold colored 2002 Ford F150 with a license plate number of 8U71467, or a 1997 Toyota Celica with a license plate number of 6FGN527.

Jaime Huerta is seen in an image provided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Huerta was described as Hispanic, about 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black Adidas shorts, a gray sweater and black tennis shoes, with a backpack.

Instigators believe Zepeda may be headed to Mexico with his son.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 714-420-2236.