Father Sought in Alleged Abduction of Son, 10, in Mission Viejo

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout Thursday for a father who allegedly abducted his 10-year-old son in the Mission Viejo and may be headed to Mexico.

Jaime Carmona Zepeda, 33, was supposed to return his son, Jaime Huerta, to his estranged wife at about 7 p.m. Wednesday per the conditions of a restraining order, but never showed up, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Huerta was last seen at Linda Vista Elementary School in Mission Viejo at about 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities said Zepeda also violated the restraining order on Tuesday when he was allegedly following his estranged wife in Laguna Hills.

Zepeda was described as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet three inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe Zepeda is traveling in either a gold colored 2002 Ford F150 with a license plate number of 8U71467, or a 1997 Toyota Celica with a license plate number of 6FGN527.

Huerta was described as Hispanic, about 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black Adidas shorts, a gray sweater and black tennis shoes, with a backpack.

Instigators believe Zepeda may be headed to Mexico with his son.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 714-420-2236.