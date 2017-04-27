Fire Engulfs Apartment Building in Westlake Neighborhood; Witness Says it Was Intentional

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A fire that engulfed an apartment building in the Westlake neighborhood of Central Los Angeles, and damaged at least one other structure, may have been intentionally set, according to a witness at the scene.

The fire was reported about 2:11 a.m. at a four-story building in the 600 block of South Bonnie Brae Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman.

Although the building was described as vacant, officials said the structure was often occupied by transients.

Mia Sinclair, who told KTLA she lived in the building with some of her family members, said a man intentionally set the fire.

“He told us if we value our lives that we need to either get out or burn in hell,” Sinclair said.

She said she didn’t take the man seriously but now wishes she had.

“I don’t know where anybody is,” Sinclair said of her family members.

More than 150 firefighters were sent to put out the blaze, which spread to a neighboring two-story apartment building as well.

After about an hour and a half, firefighters had extinguished the flames, Bastman said.

Rescue crews were still searching for any possible victims.

An investigation was underway into the cause of the fire.