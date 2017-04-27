Glendale Man Accused of Killing Grandparents in 2015 Pleads No Contest

A Glendale man accused of killing his grandparents in 2015 pleaded no contest in connection with the crime, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Nathaniel Wayne Scheiern, 35, pleaded to one count each of first-degree and second-degree murder.

He also admitted to using an ax as a deadly weapon, officials said.

Evidence presented during a preliminary hearing suggests that Scheiern allegedly attacked and killed his grandmother, Verna Scheiern, 82, sometime between June 24 and June 25, 2015. Scheiern then allegedly used a hammer to kill his 77-year-old grandfather, William Sheiern, when the older man tried to intervene, officials said.

The bodies were discovered on June 28, 2015.

Sheiern is scheduled to be sentenced on June 22 and he faces 41 years to life in prison, officials said.