L.A. City Council Candidate Apologizes for Comments He Wrote on Provocative Website

Los Angeles City Council candidate Joe Bray-Ali, who is seeking to unseat incumbent Councilman Gil Cedillo in next month’s election, apologized Wednesday for comments he made on Voat, a website that features uncensored content from users, some of it racist.

Bray-Ali, 38, confirmed that he posted multiple comments in a Voat channel whose title consists of a racial slur and that he criticized the practice of gender-reassignment surgery in another section of the website.

The comments were made about a year and half ago and were first reported by the website LAist.

Bray-Ali told The Times in an interview that he visited Voat because he wanted to “track” the behavior of racists and that his comments don’t reflect his values.

