Los Angeles County Gets a 'C' for Energy Use, Air Pollution in UCLA Environmental Report Card

A new UCLA environmental report card gives Los Angeles County a “C” in energy use and persistent air pollution, while rating parts of the region slightly higher for addressing other challenges.

The 2017 Sustainable LA Environmental Report Card for Energy and Air Quality handed the region that mediocre grade based on what it calls a failure to reduce fuel use, increasing commute times and some of the worst smog in the nation.

On the upside, researchers noted that local cities are developing crucial sustainability plans, air quality is at its best in 40 years and county voters recently approved a sales tax measure to build more public transit.

UCLA’s environmental report card, released Thursday, is an assessment of the region’s energy use, greenhouse gas emissions and air quality.

