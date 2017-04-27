× Man Pleads Guilty to 2015 Sexual Assault in Glendale

An Azusa man pleaded guilty in connection to a sexual assault that occurred in Glendale in 2015, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

The incident occurred on June 3, 2015 when the man, Justin Amador Rios, broke into the home and assaulted the victim at knifepoint, officials said.

The 38-year-old victim screamed for help and her son woke up to stop the attack.

Rios, who was 18 at the time, ran away but was eventually arrested.

Rios pleaded guilty to one count of forcible sexual penetration and admitted to an allegation that he used a knife during the attack.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 16 and faces 24 years to life in prison.

34.142508 -118.255075