Multiple Streets Closed Amid LAPD SWAT Activity in Downtown Los Angeles

Multiple streets were closed in downtown Los Angeles mid-afternoon Thursday as an LAPD SWAT team assisted CHP in serving a search warrant, authorities said.

The search warrant involved a criminal case for threats made against law enforcement, and was being served at Sixth Street and Broadway, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Ramberto Salcido.

Broadway between Fifth and Seventh streets was shut down, as was a stretch of Sixth Street between Spring and Hill streets, the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted shortly before 3 p.m.

In addition to SWAT and other LAPD vehicles, multiple Los Angeles Fire Department vehicles, including an ambulance, were visible in the area, Sky5 aerial video over the scene.

No additional information was immediately provided.

KTLA’s Jennifer thing contributed to this story.