Possible Human Remains Discovered in Lake Hughes Area; Investigation Underway

Sheriff’s homicide detectives are headed to an unincorporated part of Lake Hughes to investigate the discovery of possible human remains on Thursday.

The remains were found in the area of Templin Highway and Old Ridge Route shortly before noon, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

No other details were immediately available amid the active investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can also be left by calling “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477, or by visiting the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

Check back for updates on this developing story.