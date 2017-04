Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Southern California was hit with powerful wind gusts on Thursday, causing damage to cars, trees and power lines in the area. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power were working on 14,377 total power outages around 10 p.m. SoCal Edison told KTLA that 10,000 customers were impacted by the weather.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on April 27, 2017.