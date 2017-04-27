Ohio Man Arrested After Calling Police to Help Find Missing Heroin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Ohio man was arrested after calling police for help getting back his stolen goods, which turned out to be heroin, authorities said.

WEWS-TV obtained a recording of the 911 call, which Bath Township Police Chief Mike McNeely called "one of the most bizarre" he's heard in 41 years on the job.

Police say 20-year-old Joseph Murphy told the dispatcher his girlfriend stole his heroin, and that he needed a police dog. Police released the call, which was made in January, this week:

Dispatcher: what's going on there?

Caller: I'm trying to stop her from leaving.

Dispatcher: Okay, well what, why are you trying to? What happened?

Caller: She stole heroin from me.

Officers' body camera footage told a different story. Murphy said his girlfriend took money from him; police said he later pulled out a substance from his pants and was taken into custody.

Pending lab tests from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Murphy could face a charge of felony drug possession, according to WEWS.

Murphy, who was released after being fingerprinted, was again arrested on April 16 after police said he was involved in a crash while driving drunk.

The station reports that Murphy made the national news New Year's Day earlier this year after he allegedly urinated on a Florida trooper's leg while being arrested at a Disney property near Orlando.