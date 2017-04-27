× Suspected DUI Driver Arrested After Male Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Huntington Beach: Police

34-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car early Thursday in Huntington Beach, police said.

The area around Beach Boulevard and Edinger Avenue was closed for a police investigation, authorities said.

Huntington Beach officers were called to the area shortly after 4 a.m. after a BMW sedan traveling north on Beach Boulevard struck a pedestrian who was on the east side of the street, said Officer Jennifer Marlatt, spokeswoman for the Huntington Beach Police Department.

The male pedestrian, whose identity was not released, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.