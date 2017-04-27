× Truck Driver Finds Lost Girl Walking in Street, Returns Her to Home in Unincorporated Area of San Jacinto

A truck driver is being praised on Thursday after finding a missing little girl and walking her back to her home, according to the Hemet Police Department.

Navarro Luis pulled over his truck on Gilman Springs Road in the unincorporated area of San Jacinto on Wednesday when he saw the child walking in the street by herself, according to officials.

Luis became concerned and approached the child while recording on Facebook Live. He is shown grabbing her hand and asking her questions in Spanish about her home and her parents.

Luis told KTLA he recorded the incident so no one would think he was attempting to abduct the girl.

“It was for my own safety,” said Luis. “I didn’t want anyone to think I was trying to abduct her or something.”

Luis was able to locate her address and walked her back to her home in the 34000 block of Gilman Springs Road before alerting authorities around 5 p.m., police said.

The little girl wandered off while her mother was tending to an infant sibling, according to investigators who interviewed the girl’s parents and siblings at the residence.

Luis told KTLA he spoke with the parents and asked them to be more aware in the future.

“I knocked on the door and another kid says it’s his sister,” said Luis. “I was really mad. I told them you have to do a better job watching her. I think I did the right thing. I mean, I hope I did and I hope she’s okay.”

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call the Hemet Police Department at 951-791-3400.