× 3-Year-Old Boy Killed While Walking in San Bernardino Crosswalk Identified

A 3-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a car while walking with his family in a marked crosswalk has been identified, San Bernardino authorities announced on Friday.

Michael Flores was walking with his mother, father and siblings in a crosswalk at the intersection of Baseline Street and West Davidson Street when he was struck by a green pickup truck around 5:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Bernardino Coroner’s office.

Michael’s 9-year-old brother told KTLA how he tried to save his brother but could not reach him in time.

“I was going to try and get in front of Micheal to get him over here but it was too late. They just hit him,” said Nicola Flores.

The driver, 34-year-old Crystal Fuentes, was merging into the left hand turn lane and did not stop for the family, San Bernardino police said. She was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter.

Michael’s father told KTLA that 3-year-old was a sweet little boy and the family are devastated by the crash.

“It hurts to have a 9-year-old see his brother leave like that,” said Michael’s father, Saint Cristin Flores, with tears in his eyes. “He was a wonderful boy. He was the best son out there that a mother and father could ever ask for.”

The family was homeless at the time of incident and found lodging at San Bernardino Salvation Army on Thursday night.

“We did not have space yet, until actually last night, to shelter them,” said Major Daniel Henderson, the supervisor of the Salvation Army. “They were on a waiting list.”

Michael, who would have turned 4 in June, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

