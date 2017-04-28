× 4 L.A. County Men Arrested After Trying to Pay for Sex With Underage Girls Online: Sheriff’s Dept.

Four men have been arrested in an undercover sex solicitation operation on suspicion of agreeing to pay to have sex with girls as young as 14, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Friday.

Law enforcement officials said the men responded to ads that detectives had posted on Backpage.com or Craigslist.com. When contacted by the prospective sex buyers, detectives represented themselves as underage girls between the ages of 14 and 16, a statement by the Sheriff’s Department said.

Sheriff’s Lt. Barry Hall said in an interview that the men agreed to exchange money for sex on a phone call or by text message. “They acknowledged that the female was underage, either 14 or 16, and they acknowledged, ‘I’ll pay you $120 whatever-fill-in-the-blank sex act,’ ” Hall said.

The four men were arrested Thursday after they arrived at a Santa Clarita Valley hotel or across the street from the building.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.