5 Arrested During Demonstrations at UC Berkeley

Police arrested five people and confiscated numerous weapons Thursday during demonstrations in Berkeley.

The Berkeley Police Department said the arrests were “part of a coordinated effort to manage large scale demonstrations in the downtown and South Campus neighborhoods and on the UC Berkeley campus.”

According to police, a few hundred people had peacefully gathered at the Civic Center Park, where speakers held a “Free Speech” rally.

“There were no reports of injuries nor any property damage,” police said in a statement.

