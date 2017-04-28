Adult Skull and Teeth Discovered in Lake Hughes Area: LASD

An investigation remains underway after sheriff’s homicide detectives found what appear to be an adult skill and teeth in an unincorporated area of Lake Hughes, officials said Friday.

The partial human remains were originally discovered Thursday morning near Templin Highway and Old Ridge Route Road, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The adult skull and teeth were transported to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office to determine if the remains are human and for possible identification of the deceased, officials said.

The search for any additional human remains in the area has concluded.

An environmental survey study crew had been in the area when the remains were first discovered officials said. They appeared to have been there for “a long period of time.”

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can also be left by calling “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477, or by visiting the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.