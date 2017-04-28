Beverly Crest Resident Shot During Home Invasion Robbery; Intruders Sought

A Beverly Crest resident was hospitalized after being shot during a home invasion robbery early Friday morning.

The robbery occurred about 3:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Summer Holly Circle, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

Multiple intruders entered the home and shot a 43-year-old male resident at some point during the robbery, said Sgt. Montelibamo.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, but he was expected to survive, Montelibamo said.

A woman who was also home at the time was not injured, Montelibamo said.

The intruders were described only as black men and it was unclear exactly how many were involved, Montelibamo said.

Investigators have not determined how the intruders entered the home or what items were taken during the robbery.