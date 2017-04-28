Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BeachBody Super Trainer Autumn Calabrese joined us live to teach us some moves from her Country Heat workout. Country Heat is a cardio dance fitness program designed to make exercise fun. Each 30-minute dance routine is packed with easy-to-follow moves set to top country music hits. Country Heat is available to stream at Beachbody On Demand. For more information on how to subscribe to BeachBody On Demand, click HERE. For more information on Autumn and how you can purchase the Country Heat DVDS, click HERE.