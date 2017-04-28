Powerful Winds Cause Havoc Across Region; Gusts Forecasted Through Saturday

Gusty northwest and northeast winds that caused havoc across the Southern California region Thursday are expected to blow through Southern California during most of the weekend, and will taper down Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service reported.

The powerful winds downed power lines, trees and caused major outages Thursday.

The winds also helped spread a house fire in Exposition Park early Friday.

Winds ranged from 15 to 55 mph overnight, with the strongest gust measured at 71 mph ar Whitaker Peak, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Downed trees were reported in Glendale, Pico Rivera and Hawthorne, among other areas of the county.

More than 13,000 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers remained without power Friday morning, officials said. The estimated restoration time for those customers was unknown.

Southern California Edison officials reported about 30 outages throughout the region, the most being in Ventura County, with about 900.

According to Edison’s estimates, about 1,574 of their customers in Los Angeles remained in the dark Friday.

About 394 customers were affected in Riverside County, officials said.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 45 to 65 mph in the mountains of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties as well as the Antelope Valley this weekend.

Gusts may reach 50 mph along most coastal and valley areas, according to the weather service.

The powerful winds may make driving conditions difficult because of cross winds and dust blowing along roads.

In the ocean, weather service officials recommend that mariners seek safe harbor and stay docked in ports.

