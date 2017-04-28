× Driver Pleads No Contest in DUI, Hit-and-Run Crash That Left Man Dead in North Hills

A man who fatally struck a male pedestrian in North Hills, then led police on a pursuit that ended in Pacific Palisades last year pleaded no contest to multiple charges in connection to the case, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Mark Christian Johnson, 55, of Escondido, entered the open pleas to felony counts of hit-and-run driving resulting in death and fleeing a police vehicle while driving recklessly, and a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence, according to a news release from the DA’s office.

Johnson will begin serving a one-year jail sentence after his expected surrender on June 14, prosecutors said.

After he is released from jail, Johnson will undergo six months of a live-in drug treatment program and three years of probation.

The defendant was driving his Toyota Prius on July 30, 2016, when he fatally hit 63-year-old Jose Serrano near the corner of Sepulveda Boulevard and Parthenia Street before fleeing the scene, according to the release.

Police later located the damaged Prius in the San Fernando area and initiated a pursuit. Johnson was taken into custody on the Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades after police forced the Prius to stop.

Prosecutors said the driver was found to have barbiturates and amphetamines in his system at the time.