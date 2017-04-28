Fullerton Police ID Child Annoyance Suspect Who Allegedly Yelled ‘Get in the Car’ at Girl

Fullerton Police Friday identified a man arrested in connection with a child annoyance case.

Jose Ascencion Obregon, 44, was taken into custody Wednesday after a resident spotted his truck in the 700 block of north Harbor Boulevard.

He was arrested then on suspicion of a drug-related charge when he was found with a controlled substance, and police considered him a person of interest in a child annoyance incident that occurred two days earlier.

During that incident, Obregon allegedly yelled “get in the car” multiple times and followed the victim as she walked. She took out her phone to make a call and he drove off.

The 16-year-old victim in the incident positively identified Obregon as the man who tried to lure her into his truck.

He was arrested Friday on suspicion of annoying or molesting a child under 18 while already in custody at the Fullerton jail.