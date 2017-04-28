Investigators Return to Home of South Pasadena Father of Missing Boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Investigators Friday morning returned to the home of a South Pasadena man whose 5-year-old son remains missing.

Homicide detectives arrived at Aramazd Andressian Sr.’s home along Alpha Street with a search warrant, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

They were searching the home for evidence with the help of search dogs, aerial video from Sky5 showed. Authorities were at the home earlier this week.

The 35-year-old man was arrested April 22 in connection with Aramazd Andressian Jr.’s disappearance, hours after he was found passed out at Arroyo Park, but he was released from custody Tuesday.

Authorities said they did not have enough evidence to charge him with a crime.

Aramazd Andressian Jr. was last seen by his mother on April 15 during a Skype video call when the boy was with his father. Early April 21, the father and son were spotted leaving Disneyland.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. was supposed to meet the boy’s mother, with whom he shares custody, the next day in San Marino, but he failed to show. He was taken into custody later that day.

Authorities searched the Lake Cachuma area in Santa Barbara County in connection with the boy’s disappearance, but later said they did not believe the boy was there.

The investigation continues, despite Andressian being released from custody, officials have said.

KTLA's Irving Last contributed to this story.