April 29th marks the 25th anniversary of the Los Angeles riots - a deadly and catastrophic uprising ignited by the acquittal of 4 white LAPD officers in the beating of Rodney King.

KTLA was the first television news station to air the exclusive video that outraged and divided a community, a city and the nation. Now, our KTLA cameras go back to the very corner where it all started to ask, has anything changed?