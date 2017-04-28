Man Sought After Vandalizing 3 Rodeo Drive Boutiques by Driving Mercedes-Benz Into Them: Beverly Hills PD

Beverly Hills police are searching for a man who vandalized three retail boutiques and an office building on Rodeo Drive by driving a Mercedes-Benz into them early Friday.

Between 1:25 a.m. and 1:45 a.m., the man drove his vehicle into four separate locations, damaging glass storefronts and entrances on the well-known street, the Beverly Hills Police Department said in a news release.

The locations were in the 300 and 400 blocks of North Rodeo Drive, and the 100 block of South Rodeo Drive, according to the release.

No property was taken, and investigators suspect the driver’s intent was vandalism, police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese told the Los Angeles Times.

“Based on what we know so far, it appears to be intentional vandalism, not an accident and not an attempt at theft or burglary,” Albanese said.

The man is described by police as white, between 20 to 25 years old, with a thin build. He was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and black baseball cap.

The vehicle is believed to be a black Mercedes-Benz R-Class that has white paper plates with black lettering on them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Beverly Hills police at 310-285-2125.

Anyone with information about recent vandalisms on Rodeo please contact us! More info: https://t.co/qxXRkmuRcJ #PoliceAndCommunityTogether pic.twitter.com/hshKzGpQHh — Beverly Hills Police (@BeverlyHillsPD) April 28, 2017