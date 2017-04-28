Mugshot of Apparent Black-Eyed South Carolina Woman Garners National Attention

A South Carolina woman arrested in connection with an armed robbery earlier this week has received national attention because of her booking photo.

Morgan Joyce Varn, 24, was taken into custody after she and an armed man allegedly robbed a 25-year-old of cash and his cellphone on Monday night, according to a post on the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page from Friday.

Varn allegedly smashed the phone’s screen and threatened the victim with an ashtray, the post stated.

She and 23-year-old Mikael Robinson were arrested at a home after a SWAT team intervened. Varn and another woman were brought out of the residence and detained, while Robinson was taken into custody after the SWAT team entered the house, the Sheriff’s Office said.

During a search of the home, authorities recovered an allegedly stolen pistol, as well as ammunition and a “substantial amount” of cash, the post stated.

Varn faced charges of armed robbery, kidnapping and malicious injury to personal property; Robinson also faced armed robbery and kidnapping charges, and also possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a stolen pistol, according to the post.

The photo of the apparently blonde-haired, black-eyed suspect has garnered national attention, particularly on social media, the Charlotte Observer reported.

A number of alarmed commenters under the original Sheriff’s Office post noted the color of the woman’s eyeballs, with some describing it as “creepy.”

Some suggested her eyeballs had been tattooed in a procedure the Observer referred to as corneal tattooing.