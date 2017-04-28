× Person of Interest in Custody After Woman Found Dead in La Habra; Homicide Investigation Underway

A woman was found dead in La Habra Friday and a person of interest is in custody in the homicide investigation, police said.

La Habra Police received a disturbance call about 6:10 a.m. in the 900 block of West Whittier Boulevard and found a woman dead at the scene. One person was taken into custody.

It is unclear how or when the woman died and no further details were available about the person who was taken into custody.

It is also unknown where exactly the woman died, but police units were at a strip mall, apparently behind a dental office in the area, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The scene is adjacent to La Habra High School.

KTLA’s Alberto Mendez contributed to this story.