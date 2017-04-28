Procession in Progress After LAFD Battalion Chief Dies in DTLA

Los Angeles authorities are participating in a procession from California Hospital in downtown Los Angeles after a Los Angeles Fire Department battalion chief died on Friday.

Jerome Boyd, 55, suffered a medical emergency and died Friday morning around 10:53 a.m., according to the LAFD news release. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Video from Sky5 shows a traffic collision involving a Crown Victoria vehicle marked with a Los Angeles Fire Department emblem on the side and a pickup truck near 17th and Los Angeles streets.

Boyd was a 30-year veteran of the department and was assigned to the Fire Prevention Bureau’s public safety section, according to the news release.

“I join the men and women of the LAFD in mourning Chief Boyd’s sudden passing,” LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas said in a press release. “It is always an unexpected tragedy to lose one of our own and my thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.”

The Los Angeles County Coroner will perform an autopsy and funeral details will be announced in the next few days, according to the LAFD.