Search Underway for Suspects Wanted in Slaying of 21-Year-Old Man Gunned Down While Dropping Off Grandmother’s Birthday Gift in Apple Valley

Homicide detectives are searching for suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Apple Valley man who was gunned down outside of his grandmother’s house while dropping off her birthday present.

Deputies responded to the 22300 block of Hurons Avenue on Wednesday about 5:40 p.m. and found Johnny La Soya Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a released statement.

In a GoFundMe page created to help pay for his burial costs, La Soya’s family said the shooting happened as he stopped by his grandmother’s house to give her a birthday present.

Detectives have learned several people drove up to the grandmother’s home on Hurons Avenue and within a few minutes an argument erupted between La Soya and one suspect. At that point another suspect opened fire, shooting La Soya in his upper body.

The suspects drove away from the house in two grey compact vehicles, detectives said.

La Soya was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:31 p.m., a short time after the shooting.

No other information about the suspects was released.

The investigation into the fatal shooting was continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Mark Green of the Homicide Detail at 909-387-3589. Anonymous tipsters can call 800-782-7463.