Tickets to 30+ Live Nation shows

Live Nation is celebrating the beginning of summer with a special offer for fans! From May 2-9, get tickets for just $20 to more than 30 Southern California shows, including Train at the Hollywood Bowl, Elvis Costello at the Greek Theatre and many more. Complete info is available at LiveNation.com/20ticket. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Monday, May 1 for your chance to win tickets to see Train at the Hollywood Bowl, Florida Georgia Line at San Manuel Amphitheater or our ultimate prize: 2 tickets to more than 30 LA-area Live Nation shows. Complete details for the ultimate prize are listed below. Good luck!

The following are rules for the “ultimate prize” giveaway of 30+ LA-area concert tickets:

The Sweepstakes begins at 8:00:01 a.m. PT on Thursday, April 27, 2017 and ends at 11:59:59 a.m. PT on Thursday, April 27, 2017 (“Sweepstakes Period”). All entries must be submitted and received within this time period. Any entries not received within this time period will be disqualified. The computer clock of Sponsors’ webmaster is the official timekeeping device of the Sweepstakes.

HOW TO ENTER

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Two Methods of Entry. Only one method of entry per person/email address/household regardless of entry method will be allowed (for a maximum of one entry).

Watch for a code word on KTLA-TV between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. during the KTLA 5 Morning News (“the Show”) on Monday, May 1, 2017 (excluding commercials). The code word will be provided and displayed onscreen during the Show.

Enter via text message:

After the code word is announced, using the text messaging feature on your cellular telephone, send a text message to 515151 with only the code word announced the Show in the body of the message. All entrants must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the Sweepstakes using the text messaging method. Entrants will be sent a text message to confirm or reject entry into the Sweepstakes. Text-Message entries may be subject to fees under the terms of the entrant’s cell-phone/text messaging subscription plan (contact your carrier for pricing plans and details). Text messaging and wireless services are not available in all areas. If any dispute arises as to identity of any entrant, an entrant shall be considered the authorized account holder by the cellular provider. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular provider’s records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on cellular provider’s records for that number. Only entries to the designated number and containing the correct keyword shall be eligible. Sponsors reserve the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any text message entry at any time which in Sponsors’ opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. Sponsors are not responsible for unavailability of phone lines or connections, cellular phone service, or any other technical malfunctions of inability to transmit messages or entries.

Enter online:

After the code word is announced, go to http://www.ktla.com/contests, click the link for this sweepstakes, and complete and submit the online entry form. You must provide all information requested on the entry form, including name, telephone number and the correct code word. You must also have a valid e-mail account in order for your entry to be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the holder of the e-mail account will be deemed the person who submitted the entry. Entries become the exclusive property of Sponsors and will not be returned or acknowledged. Limit one entry per person/e-mail address. Multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified. Sponsors are not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

ELIGIBILITY

Void Where Prohibited By Law.

This contest is void where prohibited by law. This contest is open only to legal residents of California who reside within the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Kern and Inyo in California, and Esmeralda County, Nevada, who are age 21 or older as of May 1, 2017, and who have not won any other prize from KTLA within the 60 days prior to the Sweepstakes Period. Employees of other media companies (including radio and television), Sponsors and their parent corporations, subsidiaries, or affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win the contest.

PRIZE AND WINNER SELECTION

All entries will be combined into a single pool, and from that pool one (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing on or about May 2, 2017. The winner will be notified that he or she has been selected as a winner by telephone or by e-mail.

The odds of winning depend on the number of valid entries received. If the selected winner is not eligible, declines the prize, or cannot be contacted within twenty-four (24) hours of the initial notification (including failure to return a phone call from Sponsor), the Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify the winner and award the prize to another entrant randomly selected by Sponsors from all remaining valid entries.

For the prize listed below, performance venue locations are as follows:

San Manuel Amphitheater, 2575 Glen Helen Parkway, San Bernardino, CA, 92407 (“San Manuel Amphitheater”)

Greek Theatre, 2700 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA, 90027 (“Greek Theatre”)

Hollywood Bowl, 2301 Highland Ave., Los Angeles, CA, 90068 (“Hollywood Bowl”)

The Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood, CA, 90305 (“The Forum”)

Honda Center, 2695 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim, CA, 92806 (“Honda Center”)

Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, CA, 90028 (“Dolby Theatre”)

The Winner will receive two tickets to see all of the following live performances by the artists listed below, on the dates indicated:

Powerhouse on May 6, 2017 at San Manuel Amphitheater

Carlos Vives on May 7, 2017 at the Greek Theatre

PJ Harvey on May 12, 2017 at the Greek Theatre

Train on May 13, 2017 at the Hollywood Bowl

Adrian Uribe on May 13 at the Dolby Theatre

Barry Manilow on May 14, 2017 at The Forum

Chris Brown on May 16, 2017 at the Honda Center

Bryan Adams on May 20, 2017 at the Greek Theatre

Chris Brown on May 23, 2017 at The Forum

Julieta Venegas on June 2, 2017 at the Dolby Theatre

Elvis Costello on June 4, 2017 at the Greek Theatre

KidzBop on June 4, 2017 at the Honda Center

KidzBop on June 10, 2017 at the Greek Theatre

Boston on June 16, 2017 at the Greek Theatre

KORN on June 21, 2017 at The Forum

REO Speedwagon & Styx (“United We Rock” show) on June 24, 2017 at the Greek Theatre

Queen & Adam Lambert on June 26, 2017 at the Hollywood Bowl

I Love The 90’s showcase on July 14, 2017 at the Greek Theatre

Prince Royce on July 15, 2017 at the Greek Theatre

Natalie Merchant on July 16, 2017 at the Greek Theatre

Retro Futura on July 18, 2017 at the Greek Theatre

Freestyle Summer Festival on July 22, 2017 at the Greek Theatre

Lionel Ritchie & Mariah Carey on July 30, 2017 at the Honda Center

Lionel Ritchie & Mariah Carey on July 31, 2017 at the Hollywood Bowl

Matchbox 20 & Counting Crows on July 31, 2017 at The Forum

Slayer on August 5, 2017 at The Forum

Straight No Chaser on August 12, 2017 at the Greek Theatre

Slightly Stoopid on August 24, 2017 at the Greek Theatre

Toto & Pat Benatar with Neil Giraldo on August 27, 2017 at the Greek Theatre

Florida Georgia Line on September 8, 2017 at San Manuel Amphitheater

Nickelback on September 8, 2017 at the Greek Theatre

Goo Goo Dolls on September 13, 2017 at the Greek Theatre

Impractical Jokers/The Tenderloins on September 24, 2017 at the Greek Theatre

Zac Brown Band on October 29, 2017 at the Hollywood Bowl

The approximate retail value of the Prize is $1,360.00.

Any difference between actual value and stated ARV will not be awarded. Any portion of the prize not accepted by the winner will be forfeited. Restrictions may apply.

Items not included as part of the Prize that are the responsibility of the winner include: transportation, parking fees, merchandise, souvenirs, tips, gratuities, service charges, and all other costs and expenses not otherwise mentioned herein.

The Prize is non-transferable, non-refundable, may not be combined with any other offer, and has no cash value. Prize substitution will not be allowed, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value for the prize. Any unused Prize elements will be forfeited. Any difference between actual value and stated ARV will not be awarded. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied, by Sponsor. Winner will be required to fill out and IRS W-9 Form (“W-9”), and will receive a Form 1099 from the IRS for any prize with a value of $600 or more.

The winner may be required to present valid identification and the winner and any of his or her invitees may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release (“The Release”) by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the prize. If the winner does not fulfill these requirements, he or she will forfeit the prize. If these requirements are fulfilled, the winner must pick up or take delivery of the prize by the deadline established by Sponsor. Failure by the winner to meet any deadlines established in this sweepstakes will result in forfeiture of the prize.

All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize, as well as all other costs or expenses involved in obtaining the prize, including but not limited to parking, and incidentals not specifically set forth herein, are the responsibility of the Winner.

The prize is not replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed, it is not transferable or redeemable for cash, and it may not be substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor, or as provided in these rules.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, the text-messaging or Internet-related portion of these sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the sweepstakes. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THESE SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Information submitted in Internet entries, including entrant’s name, address, e-mail address, etc., may be used by Sponsor for marketing or promotional purposes.

Under no circumstances shall Sponsor be liable for indirect, incidental, consequential, special or exemplary damages, attorneys’ fees or any other damages.

Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsors in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance.

By participating in this sweepstakes, you agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor, Live Nation, their parent corporations, subsidiaries, and affiliates, and the officers, directors, agents, and employees of all such companies from any and all damages, injuries, claims, causes of action, or losses of any kind resulting from your participation in this sweepstakes, and/or your acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize and any travel related thereto, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity and privacy.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with these Sweepstakes shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions.

By participating in these sweepstakes, you also agree to have your name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness used in any and all media for promotional purposes relating to these sweepstakes or future similar sweepstakes without further compensation or notice, except as prohibited by law.

For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winners, send a self-addressed envelope to “MASSIVE CONCERT TICKET GIVEAWAY MAY 2017, KTLA-TV, Attn: Creative Services, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028, by June 30, 2017. The winner’s name will be available after the winner has been verified and the prizes have been awarded.

These Sweepstakes are subject to the privacy policy of KTLA, as posted on the KTLA website. For more information, see http://www.ktla.com/privacypolicy. These Sweepstakes are also subject to the KTLA.COM terms of service, available at http://www.ktla.com/termsofservice.