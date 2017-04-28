At Least 1 Exposition Park Home Damaged After Fire Breaks Out in Converted Garage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At least one Exposition Park home was badly damaged when gusty winds helped spread a fire that broke out in a converted garage early Friday morning.

The fire was reported in a converted garage shortly after 2 a.m. in the 600 block of West 39th Place, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

The flames quickly spread as gusty winds in the area pushed the flames to a nearby home and threatened several other structures, Humphrey said.

Video showed fronds from burning palm trees falling in the neighborhood.

One neighbor had bloodied his hand knocking on door after door to warn residents to get out of their homes.

More than 90 firefighters were sent to battle the fire and managed to douse the flames after more than 30 minutes, Humphrey said.

The converted garage was heavily damaged, as well as the adjacent home, Humphrey said.

The family that lived in the home was not there at the time of the fire, Humphrey said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.