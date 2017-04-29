Arrest Made in Violent Robbery of BART Passengers by Mob of 60 Youths in Oakland

The first arrest has been made in the violent robbery of Bay Area Rapid Transit passengers by a mob of up to 60 youths on a train a week ago.

In a tweet on Friday, BART said a suspect — a minor — was arrested, and more warrants for other identified suspects are on the way.

The announcement was made six days after the robbery occurred at the Coliseum station in Oakland, in which youngsters were spotted hastily hopping over fare gates before boarding a Dublin-bound train after 9:20 p.m., then swarming passengers and robbing six of them by force. Another was robbed on the platform.

Authorities said a purse, duffel bag and five cellphones were taken during the robberies. At least two passengers were treated by paramedics for face and head injuries, police said.

