At Least 1 Structure Destroyed as Firefighters Battle Vegetation Fire Burning in Riverside Area

At least one structure was apparently destroyed as firefighters battled a vegetation fire in the Riverside area Saturday afternoon.

Few details were immediately available about the blaze, which was burning in the hills above Tyler Street and Arlington Avenue as of mid-afternoon, according to a Facebook Live video that was shared by the Riverside Fire Department on social media accounts.

News video from the scene showed one structure, possibly a home, fully engulfed in flames as firefighters worked to knock the blaze down.

The Fire Department did not immediately provide acreage on the apparently large blaze, nor did they confirm whether any evacuations were ordered.

No further information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.