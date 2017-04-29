Health Officials Warn Tea Made From Deer Antlers May Cause Botulism

Tea made from deer antlers may have sickened two Orange County residents with botulism, a serious illness caused by a bacteria that can cause paralysis, breathing difficulty and is potentially deadly.

One adult has a confirmed case of botulism, and the other has a suspected case, the Orange County Health Care Agency said Friday. An investigation by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health suggests the botulism illnesses may be connected with drinking deer antler tea obtained in March.

Health officials said anyone who purchased products in March should dispose of them. Photographs of the package released by L.A. County health officials feature illustrations of deer and roots.

Botulism is an illness caused by a toxin made by a bacterium. Symptoms of the illness include:

weakness

double vision

blurred vision

drooping eyelids

slurred speech

difficulty swallowing

dry mouth

muscle weakness.

