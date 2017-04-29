LuLaRoe to Offer Refunds Amid Customer Complaints That Company’s Leggings ‘Rip Like Wet Toilet Paper’: Report

LuLaRoe is offering refunds to customers after numerous complaints that its leggings “rip like wet toilet paper” and get holes within hours of the first wear, Business Insider reports.

The 4-year-old company announced this week that it will issue full refunds for any defective items bought between Jan. 1, 2016, and April 24, 2017. Customers can get their refunds through retailers or online from LuLaRoe.

The multilevel marketing company sold $1.8 billion worth of clothing in the last year, according to Business Insider.

LuLaRoe relies on tens of thousands of “independent retailers,” such as stay-at-home parents trying to make extra income, to help sell its products.

The retailers buy clothes from LuLaRoe at wholesale prices and then sell them at higher prices to friends, family members and during “LuLaRoe parties” often organized on social media. The business model is similar to those of well-known multilevel marketing companies Amway, Herbalife and Mary Kay.

Despite the gaudy sales numbers and cruises for top sellers, many are posting videos like this complaining about the product and their experiences selling it.

LuLaRoe, which says it stands behind the quality and craftsmanship of the clothing, announced two new policies, “Make Good” and “Happiness,” in an effort to keep customers happy.

Here’s how the Make Good Program works:

It covers products bought from authorized retailers in the United States between January 1, 2016 and April 24, 2017.

Customers can get a product replacement, a LuLaRoe Gift Card, or a refund for the original purchase price if the product purchased contained a defect in materials or workmanship.

The policy does not, however, cover “damage caused by accident, improper care, negligence, abuse, normal wear and tear, and the natural breakdown of colors and materials that occurs by extended use.”

Customers can return the defective product, including proof of purchase, to a LuLaRoe retailer. Visit the Make Good website for details.

LuLaRoe has also instituted a Happiness policy, which applies to purchase made on or after April 25, 2017.

It allows buyers, within 30 days of purchase, to return products for any reason to the retailer who sold them for a full refund, credit or exchange. For 90 days, customers are able to return the products to retailers for credit or exchange.

For more information or to file claim, see LuLaRoe’s Happiness site.

Anyone who has difficulty navigating the website can call 951.808.5585.