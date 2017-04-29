Man Fatally Shot in Hawthorne; Suspect Outstanding: LASD

A man was shot and killed Friday evening in Hawthorne, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 14100 block of South Prairie Ave. Responding deputies located a man who was shot in his upper torso.

The man, who was identified only as being Hispanic, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating whether the shooting was possibly gang-related.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.