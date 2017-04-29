× 1 Dead, Multiple People Injured After Carjacking, Apparent Shooting Spree in La Mirada Area: LASD

One person has died and multiple people were transported to hospitals after an apparent shooting spree in the La Mirada area Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident began around 3:30 p.m. with a report of a carjacking in the Pico Rivera, according to Sgt. Vincent Plair of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The carjacking was followed by shootings in Whittier, Norwalk and possibly Pico Rivera as well, he said. Investigators believed the incidents are connected.

One man died around 4 p.m. after being shot in the area of Santa Gertrudes Avenue and Alicante Road in La Mirada, according to a sheriff’s news release.

“There are additional shootings in the surrounding areas involving multiple victims. The number of victims, as well as their conditions are unknown at this time,” the release stated.

The shooter remained at large Saturday evening and was believed to be in a green SUV.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Meghan McMonigle contributed to this story.