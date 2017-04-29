Rallies, Marches and Community Events Set to Mark the 25th Anniversary of L.A. Riots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thousands of Angelenos are expected to participate in rallies, marches and other community events Saturday commemorating the 25th anniversary of the L.A. riots.

Things will get underway at 11 a.m. with a rally and march — dubbed Future Fest — beginning at Florence and Normandie avenues, where the riots began a quarter-century ago today. The march will proceed east on Florence Avenue, then turn south on Vermont Avenue to 81st Street.

A community festival will take place at the end of the route from 1 to 5 p.m. Musical guests include Al Jackson, Medusa and Los Rakas, among others.

The event is sponsored by the South Los Angeles Building Healthy Communities collaborative, a group of diverse partners working to make the region a healthier place to live, work and play. It is part of a 10-year, $1-billion initiative launched by the California Endowment to transform more than a dozen communities across the state devastated by health inequities.

