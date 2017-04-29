Thousands Protesting President Trump’s Climate Policies in D.C. March

Protesters backing action on climate change are braving the sweltering heat Saturday to march through the nation’s capital as part of the People’s Climate March.

With temperatures expected to hit 90 degrees, the march began at 12:30 p.m. near the Capitol. Demonstrators plan to move to the White House and end up at the Washington Monument, according to the proposed route map.

Hundreds of sister marches were also planned across the United States and around the world.

Coinciding with Donald Trump’s 100th day in office, the protests take on the President’s environmental policies, which have generally prioritized economic growth over environmental concerns.

During those first 100 days, the Environmental Protection Agency has moved swiftly to roll back Obama-era regulations on fossil fuels while also facing significant planned budget cuts. Trump also has approved the Keystone XL pipeline, which the Obama administration had blocked.

“We’ve already seen just how effective people power is against this administration: Trumpcare? Withdrawn. Muslim ban? Blocked,” the protest group’s website says.

“Now Trump’s entire fossil fuel agenda is next, and we believe that the path forward is based in the voice of the people — which is expressed first and foremost through mass protests and mass marches.”

The protest continues the trend of heightened liberal activism since Trump’s election, best seen in the Women’s March in January and the protests at airports to combat the administration’s travel ban.

‘Trump is undoing everything Obama did’

On Facebook, about 12,000 people RSVP’d they would attend the event in Washington. Celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio were marching as well.

Michele Holmes, from Harlem, is one of those activists. She joined about 200 others who climbed into four buses traveling to Washington early Saturday to join in the march.

“Trump is undoing everything Obama did. He doesn’t realize climate change impacts everyone. It impacts him,” Holmes told CNN. “Change is inevitable, and only we can solve it — the impact is just changing the way we live.”

The protest was full of references to Trump and his frequent trips to his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago, including a Trump-like figure teeing off on the Earth.

Joining the march in Washington, 16-year-old Olivia Springberg tried to make the issue of climate change personal to Trump. She held a sign that warned how rising sea levels could affect Mar-a-Lago.

DiCaprio marched alongside an indigenous rights group, carrying a sign saying, “Climate change is real.”