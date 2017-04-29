Woman, Three Children Dead After Head-on Crash in Victorville

A 33-year-old woman and three children, a girl and two boys, died after a head-on crash in Victorville Friday night, according to the San Bernardino County coroner’s office.

At approximately 8:11 p.m., Mercedez Montee Breda was driving a 1999 Toyota Corolla westbound on Airport Expressway near Phantom West when she collided with a 2003 Ford Explorer that was headed in the opposite direction, the coroner’s office said in a news release on its website.

Breda, of Adelanto, was pronounced dead at the scene, as were two children.

One of the children was a girl around 12 years old, while the other was a boy approximately 3 years of age.

A second boy, believed to be about 7 years old, was rushed to a local hospital where he died shortly before 9 p.m., according the coroner’s office.

The children’s names have not yet been released.

It was also not immediately clear if the youngsters were in the same vehicle as Breda, or if any were in the Explorer.

The cause of the crash was being investigated by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, and no other details were immediately available.