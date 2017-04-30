Crews Battle Fast-Moving, 300-Acre Brush Fire in Riverside

Firefighters were attempting to contain a brush fire in Riverside on Sunday, officials said.

The flames were reported around 3:40 p.m. near the Opera Loop off East Palmyrita Avenue in the Highgrove area, according to a statement from the Riverside County Fire Department. It was being called the Opera Fire.

The blaze grew from 30 acres to more than 300 acres in size by 6 p.m., firefighters said.

As of 6:10 p.m., it was 5 percent contained.

Flames were burning in light fuels at a rapid rate of speed, according to the agency.

Drones that were being flown in the area were hampering fire suppression, officials said.

About 100 firefighters were on scene Sunday evening with three helicopters and 30 engine companies, among other equipment.

Officials did not immediately say how close the flames were to homes or whether any structures were threatened. The location crews responded to is near homes as well as Box Springs Mountain Reserve Park.

It was unclear how long officials expected to fight the fire before the flames could be contained.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

We have a Firehawk helicopter with Fly Crew firefighters assisting @CALFIRERRU with the #OperaFire . Follow @CAL_FIRE for updates. https://t.co/IAdV8v8EMq — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) May 1, 2017