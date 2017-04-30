Man Accidentally Shoots Himself in the Leg During Road Rage Incident in Victorville: Officials

A man accidentally shot himself in the leg after getting into a physical altercation with another man during a road rage incident in Victorville, sheriff’s officials reported.

Deputies responded to a shopping center parking lot about 4:36 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a man being assaulted and possibly shot. Deputies found Chris Chow, 54, at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Chow shot himself during a road rage incident also involving 21-year-old Chance Givens, which started near Petaluma Road and Mall Boulevard, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Chow was the driver of his car and Givens was a passenger in a car driven by his girlfriend.

According to sheriff’s investigators, Chow pulled into a parking lot on Bear Valley Road, west of Amargosa Road, and Givens followed him.

Givens got out of his car and “confronted Chow about his driving,” officials said, and then began repeatedly punching Chow in the face.

Chow has a valid permit to carry a concealed weapon, and told investigators he pulled his handgun from his waistband because he feared for his safety and that of his wife.

Chow’s gun accidentally went off while he was retrieving it and resulted in him shooting himself in the leg, sheriff’s officials said.

Givens and his girlfriend fled from the scene after the shooting, but Givens was apprehended a short time later. His girlfriend returned to the scene on her own.

Givens was cited and released at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

Chow was transported to a local hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, as well as the injuries suffered during the physical assault.