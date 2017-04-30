2 Seriously Injured, 2-Year-Old and Her Parents Suffered Minor Injuries, After Big Rig Slams into Fullerton Apartment Building

Posted 8:29 AM, April 30, 2017, by , Updated at 09:41AM, April 30, 2017

Several people, including a 2-year-old girl, were injured early Sunday when a big rig crashed into an apartment building in Fullerton causing major structural damage, police reported.

The crash was reported about 6:07 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Imperial Highway, Fullerton police Lt. Mike Chlebowski told KTLA. Responding officers found a Volvo tractor/trailer crashed into an occupied apartment building.

Five apartments were evacuated and deemed “uninhabitable due to safety concerns,” police said in a released statement.

The 44-year-old male driver and 42-year-old female passenger of the big rig were taken to local trauma centers for treatment.

An upclose photo provided by the Fullerton Police Department shows a big rig that crashed into an apartment building on April 29, 2017.

Several people inside the apartment building suffered minor injuries. Three people inside one of the apartments were injured. A 40-year-old man, 40-year-old woman and their 2 year-old daughter were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the crash happened when the big rig veered across lanes, struck the curb and hit the apartment building.

A big rig crashed into a Fullerton apartment building on April 29, 2017. (Credit: KTLA)

The 600 block of East Imperial Highway is closed to traffic in both directions at Gemini Avenue.

No other information was immediately available.

KTLA’s Geoff Peters contributed to this story.