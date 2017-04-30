2 Seriously Injured, 2-Year-Old and Her Parents Suffered Minor Injuries, After Big Rig Slams into Fullerton Apartment Building

Several people, including a 2-year-old girl, were injured early Sunday when a big rig crashed into an apartment building in Fullerton causing major structural damage, police reported.

The crash was reported about 6:07 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Imperial Highway, Fullerton police Lt. Mike Chlebowski told KTLA. Responding officers found a Volvo tractor/trailer crashed into an occupied apartment building.

Five apartments were evacuated and deemed “uninhabitable due to safety concerns,” police said in a released statement.

The 44-year-old male driver and 42-year-old female passenger of the big rig were taken to local trauma centers for treatment.

Several people inside the apartment building suffered minor injuries. Three people inside one of the apartments were injured. A 40-year-old man, 40-year-old woman and their 2 year-old daughter were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the crash happened when the big rig veered across lanes, struck the curb and hit the apartment building.

The 600 block of East Imperial Highway is closed to traffic in both directions at Gemini Avenue.

No other information was immediately available.

