Venice Beach Freak Show, a Bizarre Tourist Attraction on the Boardwalk, Is Closing

A thin man with long blond hair and eyeliner burst through faded crimson curtains, revved a power drill over his right nostril, and began to shove it in.

Screams rang out from a crowd of about 300 gathered on Venice Beach boardwalk as the drill sank into his nostril, followed by cheers as he carefully extricated the 4-inch drill bit.

Then the man, known only as Morgue, reached into a pocket and withdrew a shining metal meat hook.

The Venice Beach Freak Show celebrated its last day Sunday afternoon with a six-hour street performance that served as protest, farewell and fundraiser.

