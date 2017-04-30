Venice Beach Freak Show, a Bizarre Tourist Attraction on the Boardwalk, Is Closing

A thin man with long blond hair and eyeliner burst through faded crimson curtains, revved a power drill over his right nostril, and began to shove it in.

Jessa the Bearded Lady, left, Bob the Bubble Boy and Morgue, “a shock artist,” all with the Venice Beach Freak Show, performed for the last time on the famous boardwalk on April 30, 2017. (Credit: Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Screams rang out from a crowd of about 300 gathered on Venice Beach boardwalk as the drill sank into his nostril, followed by cheers as he carefully extricated the 4-inch drill bit.

Then the man, known only as Morgue, reached into a pocket and withdrew a shining metal meat hook.

The Venice Beach Freak Show celebrated its last day Sunday afternoon with a six-hour street performance that served as protest, farewell and fundraiser.

