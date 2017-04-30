Victim Killed in La Mirada as Part of Apparent Shooting Spree Identified as 44-Year-Old Man: Officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man who was fatally shot Saturday when a man and woman randomly opened fire in La Mirada, as part of an apparent shooting spree across neighboring cities, has been identified, officials reported Sunday.

Jose Sahagun, 44, of Norwalk, was in a car Saturday afternoon in the area of Santa Gertrudes Avenue and Alicante Road in La Mirada when he was fatally shot, Los Angeles County coroner's officials announced in a news release.

He died at a local hospital.

Sahagun was killed when a series of unprovoked shootings broke out Saturday afternoon in La Mirada, Norwalk and Whittier, allegedly by a man and woman who first carjacked a green Nissan SUV in Pico Rivera about 2:15 p.m., officials said. The car was later abandoned at a park in Whittier.

Lt. Rodney Moore of the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau, said at a news conference on Saturday night it appeared Sahagun and the other victims were targeted at random.

“This crime was unprovoked, and the victim of the homicide appeared to be a completely innocent person," Moore said. "Seems to be a senseless act of violence, and there is no reason for this act of violence to have occurred that we can find at this time.”

The suspects should be considered "extremely violent," officials said.

The conditions and exact number of other victims injured were unknown.

A description of the two suspects has not yet been provided.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.