Whittier Police Arrest 2 After Shooting at Hotel; Unclear if Suspects Are Linked to ‘Random’ Shooting Spree

Two people were arrested in Whittier Saturday night following a day of shooting sprees in surrounding cities, officials reported.

The man and woman were arrested at about 8:30 p.m. after Whittier police responded to a report of a shooting at a local hotel. After investigators determined the pair matched the description of the shooting suspects, they were arrested, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported in a news release.

Officials could not confirm if the man and woman, who were in a stolen car, are the suspects wanted for a series of unprovoked shootings on Saturday in La Mirada, Pico Rivera and Whittier, that left one man dead and several others injured.

No other information was available.

Correction: A previous version of this story gave an incorrect arrest date of Sunday based on information provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The story has been updated.