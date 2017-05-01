× 1 Killed, 2 Injured in Stabbing at University of Texas at Austin; Suspect in Custody

One person was killed and two were injured in a stabbing Monday afternoon on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin, officials said.

The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported that one victim was dead at the scene and two were transported with possibly serious injuries.

The stabbings occurred near Gregory Gym, and one person was in custody, according to a tweet from the Austin Police Department. University police also were responding.

Police were warning people to avoid the area.

Subject is in custody and there is no ongoing threat to the campus community. We'll provide new details as they unfold. — UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) May 1, 2017

Unidentified suspect apprehended for stabbing two subjects and assaulting a one other. One of the victims died due to their wounds. — UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) May 1, 2017