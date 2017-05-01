× 100,000 Expected to Participate in May Day Marches in Los Angeles, Organizers Say

A coalition of immigrant rights, women’s and religious groups, labor unions and LGBTQ advocates will take to the streets of Los Angeles Monday for a series of May Day marches with a message aimed squarely at President Trump.

“The message we want to send him is that we are united,” said Angelica Salas, executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles. “When he thinks that immigrants are isolated and that others will not stand up for our immigrant communities, he’s wrong.”

More than 100 groups, representing a wide range of issues, will be part of this year’s rally organized by The May Day Coalition of Los Angeles. In past years, typically about 30 or 40 groups were represented, said CHIRLA spokesman Jorge-Mario Cabrera.

The march, one of dozens of May Day demonstrations scheduled across the country, will start with an 11 a.m. rally at MacArthur Park followed by a march to L.A. City Hall.

