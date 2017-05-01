Aaron Carter Discusses Life in the Music Industry and New Single “Sooner or Later”

Aaron's Single "Sooner or Later" and EP "Love" is available now, Plus Aaron is playing the Wango Tango Village May 13th, for tickets visit AXS.com. This segment aired on the KTLA Morning News, Monday, May 1st, 2017.